Scott M. Robertson Sells 18,750 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DICE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 629,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,540. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.