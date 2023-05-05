Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $114.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

