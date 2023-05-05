Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

