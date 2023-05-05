Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Christopher E. Fogal Purchases 2,385 Shares of Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 466,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

