Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

SBCF stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 86,389 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

