Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Reaches $104,577.24

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $104,577.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00024744 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $138,584.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

