Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Select Medical Trading Up 10.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 567,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.