Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.61 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

