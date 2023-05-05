Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. 735,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,142. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

