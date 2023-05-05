Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust makes up about 1.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,329,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 12,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,073. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

