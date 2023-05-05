Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,652 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.59. 84,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

