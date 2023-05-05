Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $410,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after buying an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 14,359,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,424,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

