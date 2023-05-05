Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $148.38. 536,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,203. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

