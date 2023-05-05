Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,030 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

