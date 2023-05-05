Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $758,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,655. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

