SenesTech (SNES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.
SenesTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of SenesTech
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.
