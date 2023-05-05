SenesTech (SNES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

