Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LIN traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $364.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its 200 day moving average is $334.06. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

