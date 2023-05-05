Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,081,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $89.56. 218,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,974. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.