Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 690 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.20. 935,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

