Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.77.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

