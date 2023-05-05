Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 2,225,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,695. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

