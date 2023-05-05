Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
SHAK traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 2,225,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,695. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.
Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
