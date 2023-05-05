Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

