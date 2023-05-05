Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 14575006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

Get Shopify alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 64,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.