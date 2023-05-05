Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.60 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on SHBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

