Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 67785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.