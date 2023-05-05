Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 67785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.
