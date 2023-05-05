Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKGet Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $37.41. 8,291,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,830,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

