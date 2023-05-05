Sierra Capital LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

DBEU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.47. 18,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,326. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

