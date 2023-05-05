Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. 4,196,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,339. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

