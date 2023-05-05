Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 3,635 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,029. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

