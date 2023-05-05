Sierra Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 294,714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 178,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 151,547 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,548. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

