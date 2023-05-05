Sierra Capital LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,163 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

BOTZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 238,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.