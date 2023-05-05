Sierra Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,019,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BCSF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 29,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.