SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.40.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of SITE opened at $153.43 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
