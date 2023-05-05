SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $139,780.48 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,116 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $277,619.20.

SiTime Trading Down 20.7 %

SiTime stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

