Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. 184,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,750. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.