Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

CAH stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 297,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,915. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

