Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.69. 527,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

