Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,225. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after buying an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

