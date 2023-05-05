SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.93

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 6552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

