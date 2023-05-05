SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading Down 0.6%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

