SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

SmartRent Stock Down 1.9 %

SmartRent stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SmartRent by 88.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SmartRent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 75.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

