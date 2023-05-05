Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.19.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

