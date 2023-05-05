SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Trading Up 0.3%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $94.43. 366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 34.27% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

