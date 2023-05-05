SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

Get Rating

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

