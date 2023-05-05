SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

