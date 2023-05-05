SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $375.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $281.22 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 170.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

