Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.86 EPS.

SHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 875,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,805. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

