Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Buys 2,513 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,572.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

