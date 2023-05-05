Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie Acquires 400 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $10,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,646.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $842.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Stories

