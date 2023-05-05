Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $56.27. 511,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 174,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Dividend History for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.