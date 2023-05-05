Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $56.27. 511,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 174,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

