Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SPR stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

